Sir Keir Starmer hit out at Nigel Farage during Wednesday's Prime Minister's Questions, saying he "can't even lead a party that fits in the back of a taxi".

The prime minister was responding to a question from Reform UK MP Lee Anderson, who asked how much the earth's temperature would decrease if Britain reached net zero tomorrow.

Answering his question, Sir Keir said: "Net zero is of course not easy, but it’s a huge opportunity to boost our growth, our jobs our economy. And so he knows my views on that.

“But, they’d have better ideas if they stopped fawning over Putin. And I understand the member for Clacton [Farage] wants to be prime minister, but he can't even lead a party that fits in the back of a taxi."