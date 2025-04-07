Starmer vows UK won’t be cowed by Trump’s tariffs

Sir Kier Starmer has stressed that Britain does not want to get into a trade war with the US.

During a visit to the Jaguar Land Rover factory in Solihull on Monday, 7th April, the PM reassured the public that talks would continue with the US to alleviate the situation.

"At a moment like this we have to shape our future, we have to step up, we can't be cowed," Sir Keir Starmer said.

Jaguar Land Rover has paused shipments to the US as firms grapple with the new import taxes.

The UK has been given a 10% "baseline" import duty from the US, with a 25% tariff on British cars.