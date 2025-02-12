Keir Starmer responds to Donald Trump’s steel tariff blow

Sir Keir Starmer insisted he would “always put our national interest first” in response to Donald Trump’s steel tariffs.

The prime minister told MPs the UK would not “abandon” steelworkers amid warnings that the UK steel industry faces a devasting blow when Mr Trump’s 25 per cent tax on imports to the US comes into effect next month.

Speaking at PMQs on Wednesday (12 February), Sir Keir said: “British steel is an essential part of our heartlands, and we will not abandon our skilled workforce, and it needs a level-headed assessment of the implications, which is what we’re going through at the moment.”