Keir Starmer breaks silence on Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky clash

Sir Keir Starmer has broken his silence and responded to the unprecedented Oval Office clash between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky.

The prime minister was asked about Friday’s clash (28 February), which saw the US President and Vice President JD Vance erupt at the Ukrainian President, telling him he was “disrespectful”, when he appeared on BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme.

Sir Keir said: “I was in my office, and nobody wants to see that. Later that day, I then picked up the phone to President Trump, and I picked up the phone to President Zelensky, because, to my mind, focus has to be a lasting peace in Ukraine.”

He added: “Look, nobody wants to see that.”