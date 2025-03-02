Starmer warns West is at a crossroads after Ukraine crisis talks

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has warned the West is at a “crossroads in history”, following crunch talks with European leaders on the Ukraine crisis.

The prime minister held a press conference following the talks with European leaders on Sunday (2 March).

The London summit followed Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s unprecedented Oval Office meeting with Donald Trump and JD Vance on Friday, in which he was accused of being “disrespectful”.

Following the meeting on Sunday, Sir Keir said: “We are at a crossroads in history today. This is not a moment for more talk. It’s time to act. Time to step up and lead and to unite around a new plan for a just and enduring peace.”