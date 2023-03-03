Stephen Bear poses for selfies and sings outside court before revenge porn sentencing

Stephen Bear was seen posing for selfies and singing outside the courtroom before he was handed his jail sentence.

The reality tv star was sentenced to 21 behind bars for sharing a video of himself having sex with Georgia Harrison.

It was uploaded to the website OnlyFans, and Bear made more than £2,000 from airing the 2020 clip.

Outside court, a female reporter asked him if he would like to apologise to Ms Harrison, to which he replied: "Just keep recording, babe."

He added that "everyone has already made up their minds about me already."

