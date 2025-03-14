Emotional moment family reunited with pet dog eights year after she was stolen

This is the emotional moment a family is reunited with their pet dog - eights year after she was stolen from their garden.

Daisy the Labrador was stolen from her Norfolk home in 2017, with owners Rita and Philip Potter fearing they would never see her again.

Now, eight years on, Daisy has been returned to her home after she was found by RSCPA inspector Kim Walters during a routine investigation in Weston-super-Mare on 2 February.

The RSPCA has now shared footage of Daisy’s emotional reunion, in this heartwarming clip.