Strong Storm Antoni winds hit Bibby Stockholm barge

Strong winds from Storm Antoni hit the Bibby Stockholm migrant barge on Saturday, 5 August, as weather warnings were issued across parts of the UK.

The Met Office issued an amber warning, which indicates flying debris is possible and could lead to injuries or danger to life, for southwestern areas of both England and Wales until 7pm.

A yellow warning for “unseasonably windy weather” was put in place for southern parts of the UK until 8pm.

Footage shows strong winds and rain hitting the barge, which is not yet housing any asylum seekers due to fire safety concerns.