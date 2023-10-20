Fire crews and coastguard evacuate Scottish town as Storm Babet hits

A Scottish town has been evacuated as Storm Babet continues to batter the country with torrential rain and high winds.

Fire crews and the coastguard evacuated people from their homes in Brechin on Thursday evening.

A 57-year-old woman has tragically died after being swept into a river at Water of Lee, Glen Esk, where a red weather alert for heavy rain is currently in place.

It comes as thousands more were left without power and facing flooding from “unprecedented” amounts of rain in east Scotland, while Babet is set to spread into northern and eastern England on Friday.

Flood warnings are in place in Scotland, as well as parts of northern England and the Midlands.