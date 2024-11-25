Footballers turn flooded Gloucestershire pitch into swimming pool

Footballers turned a flooded Gloucestershire pitch into a swimming pool in the aftermath of Storm Bert.

Players from Lydney Town football club took to their flooded pitch on Sunday (24 November), but instead of playing football, they instead opted for a swim.

Storm Bert left the ground covered in waist-high floodwater.

A video posted on the club’s X account has now had over one million views.

A caption on the post reads: “Can’t believe I’m saying this… but GAME ON! Teams are out and kick-off is imminent. In other needs, the asahi and peroni may of been a bad idea…”