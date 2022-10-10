German consulate building damaged by Russian missile strike in Kyiv

The building housing a German consulate in Kyiv was hit during Russian missile strikes this morning, 10 October, Germany’s foreign ministry has confirmed.

“A building in Kyiv, which also houses the German visa office, was damaged by rocket fire this morning. Since the beginning of Russia’s war of aggression, these offices have not been used by our embassy. Our colleagues at the Embassy in Kyiv are well,” officials said.

Footage shows the 101 Tower, which houses the visa office of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, damaged from a nearby strike.

