Suella Braverman has reacted to a photo in which she was pictured standing on a guide dog’s tail at the Tory party conference.

The Home Secretary issued an “apology to all dogs” after she took to the stage at a Blue Collar Conservatism reception on Tuesday (3 October).

Ms Braverman was pictured with her foot on a guide dog’s tail.

The dog, named Inca, was at the conference with Guide Dogs UK, who are campaigning for a ban on pavement parking.

“I don’t think any dogs were harmed in the filming of my visit,” Ms Braverman said.