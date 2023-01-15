A holocaust survivor confronted Suella Braverman over “dehumanising” language the home secretary has used to refer to refugees.

During a constituency meeting in Fareham on Friday, 13 September, Joan Salter, 83, told Ms Braverman that her use of the word “invasion” to describe the migrant crisis reminded her “of the language used to dehumanise and justify the murder of my family and millions of others.”

Ms Braverman refused to apologise for her past language.

The Home Office has said this video “misrepresents the interaction” in Fareham.

Sign up for our newsletters.