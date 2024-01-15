Suella Braverman joined thousands in central London as they took part in a minute’s silence in during a pro-Israel rally on Sunday, 14 January.

The former home secretary said she attended the gathering “in solidarity with Israel” ahead of the 100th day since Hamas launched its attack.

Ms Braverman chanted “bring them home” alongside the crowd in reference to hostages who remain captive.

Those attending the rally held posters that bore the faces of those who were taken hostage, and others that read “100 days in hell”.