Yvette Cooper suggested that Suella Braverman should be sacked for her comments accusing the Metropolitan Police of “playing favourites” by allowing a pro-Palestine march on Armistice Day to go ahead.

Asking an urgent question in the House of Commons on Thursday (9 November), the shadow home secretary said: "Does this Government still believe in the operation independence of the police, and how can it do so while this Home Secretary is in post?"

It comes after the Home Secretary wrote in the Times claiming Islamists were using Saturday’s march to express “primacy” and compared it to extremist rallies in Northern Ireland with links to terrorism.