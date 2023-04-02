Suella Braverman claims “political correctness” is to blame for child sexual abuse signs being overlooked.

“We’ve seen institutions and state agencies, whether it’s social workers, teachers, the police turn a blind eye to these, to these signs of abuse out of political correctness, out of fear, of being called racists, out of fear, of being called bigoted,” the home secretary said this morning (Sunday).

“What we’ve seen is a practice whereby vulnerable, white, English girls, sometimes in care, sometimes who are in challenging circumstances, being pursued and raped and drugged and harmed by gangs of British-Pakistani, men who’ve worked in child abuse rings or networks,” she added.

In response to being challenged that a Home Office report in 2020 found grooming gangs were most commonly white, the home secretary says there have been several reports about the “predominance of certain ethnic groups, and I say British-Pakistani males, who hold cultural values totally at odds with British values”.

Ms Braverman said she will announce measures to end the “systematic and institutional failure to safeguard the welfare of children when it comes to sexual abuse”.

