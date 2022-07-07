Emily Thornberry has mocked Suella Braverman’s announcement that she would run for Tory leadership, as the Labour frontbencher said: “What an honour is it to be at this despatch box facing the next prime minister”.

Mrs. Braverman told ITV’s Robert Peston on Wednesday (6 July) she would “put my name into the ring” if a leadership contest was triggered to replace Boris Johnson.

Boris Johnson agreed with the 1922 Committee to stand down from his position, as Downing Street confirmed he will be making a public statement Thursday 7 June.

