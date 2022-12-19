Suella Braverman says High Court ruling ‘thoroughly vindicates’ Rwanda plan

Suella Braverman says her Rwanda deportation policy has been "thoroughly vindicated" by the High Court ruling that it is lawful.

The home secretary also said the controversial plan is what the "overwhelming majority of the British people want to see happen."

She told the Commons that she has spoken with her Rwandan counterpart, and they are both determined to deliver as soon as possible.

Ms Braverman claimed it will put an end to "illegal, unnecessary, and unsafe Channel crossings," and asked the opposition to "get behind" it.

