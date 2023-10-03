Suella Braverman suggested the Human Rights Act should have been called the "criminal rights act" during a speech at the Tory party conference on Tuesday, 3 October.

"Our country has become enmeshed in a dense net of international rules that were designed for another era. And it is Labour that turbocharged their impact by passing the misnamed Human Rights Act," the home secretary told an audience in Manchester.

“I’m surprised they didn’t call it the ‘Criminal Rights Act’," she added.

Ms Braverman used her anti-immigration speech to claim that Britain faces a “hurricane” of migrants.