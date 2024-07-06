Suella Braverman refuses to confirm if she’ll be next Tory leader

Suella Braverman has refused to confirm whether she’s in line to become the next leader of the Tory party, just 24 hours after they suffered a catastrophic defeat by Labour.

Approached outside her home by reporters on Saturday (6 July), she said: “No announcements, we’ve just got to take our time, figure out what the situation is.

“It’s been a really bad result...there are big problems on the horizon.”

In a speech to her constituents earlier in the week, she apologised that the party “didn’t listen to them”.