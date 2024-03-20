I’ve prosecuted more people smugglers than Sunak’s had helicopter rides, says Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer told MPs he has prosecuted more people smugglers than the prime minister has had helicopter rides, adding “and that is a lot”.

The heated exchange took place during a discussion on the deportation of dangerous criminals during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (20 March).

Mr Sunak told MPS: “If it was up to him [Starmer] those criminals would still be out on our streets, and the truth is, if he wasn’t the Labour leader he would still want to be their lawyer.”

Sir Keir responded: “I’ve prosecuted more people smugglers than he’s had helicopter rides and that’s a lot.”