Ketanji Brown Jackson welcomed as newest Supreme Court justice

Ketanji Brown Jackson received a formal welcome as the newest Supreme Court justice today, 30 September.

Justice Jackson was introduced in an investiture ceremony as the first-ever Black woman and first former public defender to serve on the nine-member panel.

The ceremony was attended by members of the court, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and members of Congress, who witnessed Justice Jackson being sworn into the role replacing now-retired Justice Stephen Breyer.

