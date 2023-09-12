Former surgeon recalls how she was sexually harassed in half of her jobs

A former surgeon has recalled how she was sexually harassed “in almost half of [her] jobs” at the beginning of her career.

Speaking to TalkTV, Dr Liz O’Riordan described the behaviour she was subjected to 20 years ago when she was a junior trainee.

“If someone says something, and no-one else in that room makes a comment, you feel as a junior trainee that it’s accepted behaviour and there’s a patient asleep on a table,” the writer said.

Dr O’Riordan’s comments came as a new survey found that almost one in three female surgeons working in the NHS have been sexually assaulted in the last five years.