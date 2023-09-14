Susanna Reid blasts Met Police apology to women arrested at Sarah Everard vigil

Susanna Reid was in disbelief as she read out a Metropolitan Police statement after the force paid “substantial” damages to two women arrested at the Sarah Everard vigil in Clapham Common.

As she began to read the police statement, Susanna was stopped in her tracks.

The statement from the force reads: “The actions of individual officers were found by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabularies to have been appropriate.

“They acted in good faith, interpreting complex and changing legislation in very challenging circumstances in a way that was entirely consistent with their colleagues working across London at the time.”

Susanna claims: “There was nothing appropriate about it.

“This is remarkable.”