Trump praises chief of staff ‘ice maiden’ Susie Wiles after historical election win

Donald Trump labeled his new White House chief of staff Susie Wiles an “ice maiden” following his historical election win.

The president-elect praised Wiles, the first woman to be appointed to the role, during his election victory speech on Wednesday (6 November).

Trump told her: “You did a tremendous job.

“Susie likes to stay in the background, we call her the ice maiden.”

Wiles, 67, has worked in Republican politics since the late 1970s and went on to become a campaign scheduler on Ronald Reagan’s 1980 presidential bid, and later in his administration.