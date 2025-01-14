Officials clean up mysterious balls on Sydney beach as samples sent for testing

Cleanup has begun after mysterious white and grey balls appeared on Sydney beaches this week.

The objects, around the size of marbles, forced the closure of nine beaches for visitors on Tuesday, 14 January during peak holiday season.

Beaches such as Manly, Dee Why, Long Reef, Queenscliff, Freshwater, North and South Curl Curl, North Steyne and North Narrabeen were shut down until further notice, Northern Beaches Council said.

Tests are being conducted on samples of the balls as they “don’t know what they actually are”.

Officials added that the public should stay tuned for a beach status update on Wednesday morning.