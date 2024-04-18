Sydney shopping mall reopens five days after six killed in stabbing

A Sydney shopping mall opened to the public on Thursday 18 April for the first time since a mass stabbing in which six people died.

The deadly rampage through Westfield Bondi Junction on Saturday was the earlier of two knife attacks by lone assailants over three days that have traumatised Sydney.

The man who stabbed 18 people in the attack was shot dead by police.

New South Wales premier Chris Minns said the reopening of the mall was an opportunity for the community to reflect on the events of the last few days.

Shoppers were welcomed to lay flowers and pay tribute to the victims ahead of stores reopening on Friday.