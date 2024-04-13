Police confirm Sydney mall attacker was ‘known to law enforcements’

The Sydney knifeman was a 40-year-old and his attack is not thought to be terror-related, New South Wales Police Commissioner Karen Webb said.

Six people have died after being stabbed at Westfield Bondi shopping centre on Saturday (13 April).

The attacker was shot dead by a police officer at the scene.

Ms Webb told a press conference: “Later this evening we became aware of who we believe the offender is and we believe that he is a 40-year-old man.”

She added: “If in fact it is the person that we believe it is, then we don’t have fears for that person holding an ideation – in other words, that it’s not a terrorism incident.

“He is known to law enforcement but we are waiting to identify him formally.”