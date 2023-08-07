Six months ago, on February 6 2023, a devastating earthquake struck southern and central Turkey and northern and western Syria.

58,000 people lost their lives, and another 2.5 million were displaced from their homes.

The long-term impacts of the conflict are far-reaching and have generated a healthcare crisis for the 4.6 million civilians in Northwest Syria.

The United Nations Population Fund estimates there are more than 130,000 pregnant women in Syria, and 2.2 million women and girls of reproductive age are still in desperate need of sexual and reproductive health care.

A new mother and children’s hospital, funded by ActionAid, has already helped more than 5,000 women and girls to receive urgent medical care from a dedicated team of nurses, midwives and doctors.

The brand-new health facilities have greatly helped families in the vicinity of the site, but every day is still wrought with challenges.