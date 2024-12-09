Syrian buildings engulfed in flames after suspected Israeli airstrike

Flames rose from buildings in Damascus as suspected Israeli strikes hit the Syrian capital on Sunday, 8 December.

An airstrike hit the Kafar Sousah neighbourhood where the Bashar Assad regime’s security and customs headquarters were based.

A fire was set in the building of immigration and passports in Damascus in a separate incident; the cause of the blaze was not clear.

An Associated Press journalist in Damascus reported airstrikes close to the Mezzeh military airport, southwest of the capital.

The Israeli military refused to comment on the airport strike — it often does not publicly claim responsibility for attacks in Syria.