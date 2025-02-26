A wildfire has broken out across Table Mountain National Park, blanketing South Africa’s Cape Town in thick smoke.

Firefighters continue to battle the fire, which continued to spread on Tuesday evening (25 February).

According to SA National Parks (SANParks), the blaze was first reported around 3am on Sunday (23 February).

As of Monday, approximately 60 hectares of land had been burned off.

More than 100 firefighters, supported by aerial resources, are working tirelessly to contain the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.