Loud explosions can be heard as a fire engulfs a golf ball manufacturing factor in southern Taiwan’s Pingtung County, killing at least five people and injuring 100 more.

Search and rescue operations continued throughout the night and into the early hours at the Launch Technologies Company’s plant, as firefighters continued to extinguish the flames 12 hours after the fire initially started.

Three firefighters were among the dead, authorities said.

The cause of the fire and subsequent explosions remains under investigation.