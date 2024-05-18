There were chaotic scenes as lawmakers shoved, tackled and hit each other in a day-long brawl in Taiwan’s parliament.

Daytime scuffles escalated into a nighttime brawl as lawmakers fought over proposed reforms to the chamber, just days before President-elect Lai Ching-te takes office without a legislative majority.

Even before votes started to be cast, some lawmakers screamed at and shoved each other outside the chamber, before the action moved onto the floor of parliament itself.

In chaotic scenes, lawmakers surged around the speaker’s seat, some leaping over tables and pulling colleagues to the floor.