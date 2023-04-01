Three British men held in Taliban custody over ‘misunderstanding’, advisor says

Three British men are being held in Taliban custody in Afghanistan for what is believed to be a ‘misunderstanding’ over a licensed weapon, which Taliban intelligence believed to be unlicensed.

Scott Richards, who works for the non-profit organisation Presidium Network, is assisting two of the men, charity medic Kevin Cornwell and a second unnamed man.

Presidium confirmed that the third man is Miles Routledge, the famous British holidaymaker.

The two men being assisted by Presidium were detained by Taliban secret police on January 11.

“We believe they are in good health and well treated,” Mr Richards confirmed

