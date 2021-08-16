CNN’s Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward described a group of Taliban fighters as “friendly” whilst they chanted “Death to America” on the streets of Kabul.

During a news package on Monday, the reporter interviewed a number of insurgents and Afghanistan citizens following the fall of the capital and at one stage, described the situation as “utterly bizarre”.

“They’re just chanting ‘Death to America’, but they seem friendly at the same time. It’s utterly bizarre,” she told viewers.

Ward also noted later in the package that her “presence” on the streets was creating “tension”, because she’s a woman.