Video appears to show Taliban member hanging from US-supplied helicopter 'over Kandahar'

A member of the Taliban appeared to be hanging from an American-supplied helicopter during a “patrol” of Kandahar city.

Footage shared by the Talib Times, a Twitter account claiming to share “official news” from the Islamic Emirate Afghanistan, shows a man dangling from what is believed to be a UH-60 Black Hawk chopper.

“Our Air Force! At this time, the Islamic Emirate’s air force helicopters are flying over Kandahar city and patrolling the city,” the caption read.

The video, which has not been verified, was shared just one day before the final US troops are expected to leave Afghanistan.