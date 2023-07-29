Suspect launches brick at mobile phone store to break in and steal cash

This is the moment when a suspect hurls a brick at a mobile phone store to break in and steal cash in Florida.

Police in Tampa, Florida released a video showing an unidentified man smashing a glass door with a brick to steal from the shop.

In the CCTV footage, we see the man make his way into the CellFix through the smashed glass.

Tampa Police say that after he broke into the building, the suspect went on to steal money and electronics.

Police officers are asking for help in identifying the suspect, who was seen leaving the shop on a black mountain bike.