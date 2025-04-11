A woman who used sunbeds three times a week for 12 years has warned others after suffering long-term skin damage.

“I could hardly even put my hands under the tap because it was stinging so much,” Karrieann McDonnell told Good Morning Britain on Friday (April 11).

“I regret having used it so much,” she said, revealing she had to have 18 moles removed.

A 2023 Melanoma Focus survey found 43 per cent of 18- to 25-year-olds in the UK use sunbeds.

Just one session can raise the risk of skin cancer by up to 67 per cent, says the Irish Cancer Society.