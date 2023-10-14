Column of tanks roll near Lebanon-Israel border

A procession of tanks was spotted on Friday, 13 October, near the Lebanon-Israel border which has been witnessing sporadic acts of violence since Saturday’s attack by Hamas on southern Israel.

Abd Elkader Abd Elhalim, a Palestinian journalist from Nazareth, told The Independent: “I have never seen such a thing. I can remember all the details from the 2006 war and all the wars in Gaza after. There was never such a scene.”

Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel’s retaliation for the Hamas assault was “only the beginning” as Israel ordered Palestinians to evacuate from northern Gaza.