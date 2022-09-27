Shakira to stand trial in Spain on tax fraud charges

Shakira will stand trial accused of tax fraud in Spain after a judge approved proceedings against the singer.

Spanish prosecutors accused the 45-year-old Colombian artist in 2018 of failing to pay €14.5m (£13m) in taxes on income earned between 2012 and 2014, seeking an eight-year prison sentence and large fine if she is found guilty.

Shakira has denied the allegations.

The singer will stand trial in at court in Esplugues de Llobregat, near Barcelona, faced with six counts of tax fraud.

A date has not yet been set for the proceedings.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.