Kwasi Kwarteng joked the government’s proposed tax cut had “caused a little turbulence” as he addressed Conservative Party conference on Monday.

The chancellor was speaking hours after a major U-turn on the plan to cut the highest rate of income tax.

“I know the plan put forward 10 days ago has caused a little turbulence, I get it,” Mr Kwarteng said of the mini-Budget, drawing laughter from the audience.

Later in his speech, he also claimed that the government will “always be on the side of those who need it the most”.

