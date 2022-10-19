A mural in Belfast of Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak has been updated to reflect the prime minister’s current political turmoil.

Painted by artist Ciaran Gallagher, the Hill Street mural previously depicted Ms Truss and Mr Sunak as opponents in a boxing ring as the Tory leadership contest was underway.

The prime minister is shown as a two-headed person wearing clothes adorned with the Union Jack and EU flag, holding pieces of paper that appear to refer to her U-turn on the abolishment of the 45p tax rate.

Sign up for our newsletters.