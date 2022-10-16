Joe Biden calls Liz Truss's mini-Budget 'a mistake'

Joe Biden has described Liz Truss’s newly-scrapped tax cuts as a “mistake” in a rare criticism of the prime minister.

Ms Truss’s government were forced to abandon mini-Budget plans to abolish the top 45p tax rate after backlash from the public, Conservative MPs, and turbulence in markets.

“I wasn’t the only one that thought it was a mistake,” Mr Biden said.

“The idea of cutting taxes on the super wealthy... I disagreed with the policy, but that’s up to Great Britain to make that judgment, not me.”

