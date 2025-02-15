Teenage boy dies and four injured in knife attack in Austria

A 23-year-old Syrian asylum seeker stabbed several passersby in the Austrian city of Villach on Saturday, 15 February.

A 14-year-old boy died at the scene, and four other people were injured. The injured were aged between 14 and 32.

The man is now in police custody.

Whether the attacker knew any of the victims remained unclear, said Rainer Dionisio, spokesperson for the police in the southern state of Carinthia.

The incident happened just before 4pm local time in the centre of the city in southern Austria.