This is the moment a teenager jumps off his jet ski to stop an empty runaway boat after its instructor fell overboard.

Brady Procon, 17, was filmed jumping from the jet ski onto the boat to cut its engine as it went around in circles on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire.

Rich Bono, who captured the video on 3 July, explained how the boat’s operator, a sailing instructor, had reached into the water to pick up a tennis ball used for a lesson when one of the students’ sailboats tipped over.

The sailboat's mast struck the motorboat’s throttle, sending the instructor overboard and the boat into a spiral.