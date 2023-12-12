Aerial footage shows destruction caused by Tennessee tornado

Aerial footage captures the devastation caused by a tornado that hit a Tennessee neighbourhood.

Metro Nashville Police Department flew over the damage on Nesbitt Lane where three people are confirmed dead. (10 December).

The video shows homes completely devastated, with power lines and poles damaged and strewn on the ground amongst debris.

Multiple tornadoes barrelled through the state on Saturday 9 December, leaving at least six people dead and causing extensive damage.

More than 80,000 people in Tennessee were left without power as of Saturday evening, according to an outage tracking website.