Tennessee tornado sparks explosion and fireball as storms sweep through Madison

Severe storms and tornadoes in Tennessee left at least six people dead on Saturday 9 December and caused what local emergency services described as extensive damage with tens of thousands of residents without power.

One twister was caught on video by an eyewitness as it moved over Madison, northeast Nashville.

The tornado caused electrical flashes and an explosion, with a fireball and smoke seen rising into the air.

More than 80,000 people in Tennessee were left without power as of Saturday evening, according to an outage tracking website.