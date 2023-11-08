Thick black smoke fills air as Texas chemical plant explosion sparks large fire

Thick black smoke was seen rising into the air after an explosion triggered a large fire at a chemical plant in Shepherd, Texas, on Wednesday morning (8 November).

San Jacinto County Office of Emergency Management confirmed the incident prompted the evacuation of a nearby private school and a five-mile shelter-in-place warning.

The impacted building was a petroleum processing plant, according to officials.

All employees are accounted for, with only one worker suffering a minor burn injury, ABC News reports, while no information has been provided on the cause of the explosion.

The city of Shepherd is just under 60 miles north of Houston.