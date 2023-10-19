Courtroom brawl breaks out as family of murdered teenager try to attack ex-boyfriend

Family members of a murdered 16-year-old girl tried to attack her ex-boyfriend during a court hearing on Tuesday 17 October, after he had pleaded guilty to shooting her nearly two dozen times.

Frank DeLeon Jr, 19, agreed to spend 45 years in prison for the January 2022 murder of Diamond Alvarez, in exchange for a 45-year prison sentence as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

During the court hearing in Houston, Texas, Alvarez’s mother, Anna Machado, took the witness stand to give a victim impact statement.

When she had finished her statement, Alvarez’s uncle rushed to the front of the courtroom toward DeLeon, and while he was quickly restrained, DeLeon’s mother started shoving Alvarez’s mother.

DeLeon’s mother was then pulled to the ground before bailiffs secured the courtroom.