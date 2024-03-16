A storm has destroyed a Texas golf club as the owner described the moment “the tornado” ripped through the walls of his business.

The Angleton Golf Driving Range has suffered extreme damage after winds of up to 85mph hit the Texas city bringing with it huge large hailstones, ranging from about 1.5 to 3 inches.

The golf club owner said: “It came out of nowhere. The mini tornado just blew. it blew the side doors completely out and the front door just exploded.”

There were no reports of any injuries to staff.